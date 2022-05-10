Daryleen A. Dattilo, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away May 8, 2022. Burial 10:30 a.m. May 14 at St. Marys Catholic Church. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. May 13, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with Rosary at 8:30 p.m. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Darla G. Emmendorfer
DEARBORN, Mo. Darla G. Emmendorfer 62, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed awayMay 7, 2022. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Funeral 2 p.m., May 13, at Rupp Funeral Home, interment Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home
Neva Graham
Neva Graham, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away May 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mark E. Sutton
Mark E Sutton, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away May 8, 2022. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, funeral 2 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment Faucett Cemetery, Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Albert G. Laun
PETERSBURG, Fla. Albert G. Laun, 67, St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away May 5, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Roberta F. Maddock
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Roberta Frances Maddock, 92, passed away May 5, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. May 11 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with cremation following. Visitation one hour prior to funeral service at the funeral home. Private inurnment at Oak Lawn Cemetery at a later date. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Charlotte Quick
FOREST CITY, Mo. Charlotte Quick, 98, of Forest City, Missouri, passed away May 9, 2022. Services are pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
Rose A. Rice
Rose Ann Rice, 70, St. Joseph, passed away May 9, 2022. Services pending under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
