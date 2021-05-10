Late Notices
Mark Applegarth
Mark Applegarth, 60, St. Joseph, passed away May 7, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Todd A. King
Todd Alan King, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away May 8, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Roxy Rich
ELWOOD, Kan. Roxy Rich, 63 of Elwood, Kansas, passed away May 8, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Michael R. Ritenour
Michael R. Ritenour, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away May 8., 2021, visitation 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Graveside services 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Fillmore Cemetery, Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
