Late Notices
Bruce A. Perkins
CAMERON, Mo. Bruce Alan Perkins, 60, of Cameron, passed away May, 8, 2020.
Services are pending.
Arrangements: under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
John V. Picton
FALLS CITY, Neb. John V. Picton, 78, of Falls City, died Thursday evening, May 7, 2020.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Janet L. Rosenbohm
GRAHAM, Mo. Janet L. Rosenbohm, 82, of Graham, passed away at her home on Saturday May 9, 2020.
Arrangements: pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Jasmine N. Swearingin
CAMERON, Mo. Jasmine Nicole Swearingin, 26, Cameron, passed away, May 8, 2020.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.