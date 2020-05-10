Late Notices

Bruce A. Perkins

CAMERON, Mo. Bruce Alan Perkins, 60, of Cameron, passed away May, 8, 2020.

Services are pending.

Arrangements: under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

John V. Picton

FALLS CITY, Neb. John V. Picton, 78, of Falls City, died Thursday evening, May 7, 2020.

More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Janet L. Rosenbohm

GRAHAM, Mo. Janet L. Rosenbohm, 82, of Graham, passed away at her home on Saturday May 9, 2020.

Arrangements: pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Jasmine N. Swearingin

CAMERON, Mo. Jasmine Nicole Swearingin, 26, Cameron, passed away, May 8, 2020.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

More information at: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.