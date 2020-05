Late Notices

Norma Clark

OMAHA, Neb. Norma Clark 85, of Omaha, passed away April 30, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Sue A. Davis

TARKIO, Mo. Sue Ann Davis, 65, Tarkio, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.

Memorial service: 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Services are under the arrangement of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

For more information, please visit:

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Frederic Moss

HAMILTON, Mo. Frederic Moss, 80, Hamilton, passed on April 29, 2020, at his home.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Visitation: friends may call from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

For more information, please visit:

www.bramfuneralservices.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.