Late Notices

Douglas R. Henry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Doug Henry, 71, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away May 6, 2021. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. May 13, 2021, St. Elizabeth Parish, Kansas City. Public Graveside Service and Inurnment: 12:30 p.m. May 13, 2021, Benton Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Robert Lee

Hughson, Sr.

BRAYMER, Mo. Robert Lee Hughson, Sr., 90, died May 7 , 2021. Graveside Service: May 11, 2021 10:30 a.m. Phares Cemetery, Braymer. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Craig Pearson

BRANSON WEST, Mo. Craig Pearson, 72, of Branson West, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, died May 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

James Rockwood

James Rockwood, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away May 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Susanne Sue

Sullenger

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Susanne Sue Sullenger, 55, Savannah, Missouri, passed away May 2, 2021. Memorial Services 11 a.m. May 15, 2021, Savannah United Methodist Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.