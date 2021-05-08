Late Notices
Douglas R. Henry
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Doug Henry, 71, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away May 6, 2021. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. May 13, 2021, St. Elizabeth Parish, Kansas City. Public Graveside Service and Inurnment: 12:30 p.m. May 13, 2021, Benton Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Robert Lee
Hughson, Sr.
BRAYMER, Mo. Robert Lee Hughson, Sr., 90, died May 7 , 2021. Graveside Service: May 11, 2021 10:30 a.m. Phares Cemetery, Braymer. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Craig Pearson
BRANSON WEST, Mo. Craig Pearson, 72, of Branson West, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, died May 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
James Rockwood
James Rockwood, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away May 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Susanne Sue
Sullenger
SAVANNAH, Mo. - Susanne Sue Sullenger, 55, Savannah, Missouri, passed away May 2, 2021. Memorial Services 11 a.m. May 15, 2021, Savannah United Methodist Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
