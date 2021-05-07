Late Notices

Sherry L. Adams

FAIRFAX, Mo. Sherry Lynn Adams, 58, Fairfax, passed away May 5, 2021. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 2 p.m. May 9, 2021, English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax. Family Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. May 8, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Jessica Asher

Jessica Asher, 28, of St. Joseph, passed away May 4, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Debra Pinson

Debra Pinson 60, St. Joseph, passed away May 6, 2021, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Lawrence C. Purdun

BETHANY, Mo. Lawrence Clair Purdun, 79, Bethany, Missouri, passed away April 29, 2021. Lawrence has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. May 10 in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Judy Rawlings

PLATTE CITY, Mo. Judy Rawlings, 76, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away, May 5, 2021. Funeral Service: 1 p.m. May 10 at the Dearborn Christian Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, Missouri. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.

Jeffrey S. Shull

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jeffrey Scott Piggy Shull, 59, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away May 5, 2021. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11:30 a.m. May 8 at Cornerstone Bible Church 10336 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153. Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Bert M. Vaught

POLO, Mo. Bert "Bud" M. Vaught - age 77 of Polo, Missouri, passed away May 5, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.