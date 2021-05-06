Late Notices
Mark A. Babbs
HIAWATHA, Kan. Mark Alan Babbs, 56, of Hiawatha, died May 1, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary information
Betty R. Baumli
MARYVILLE, Mo. Betty Rose Baumli, 85, Maryville, Missouri, died May 5, 2021. Services are pending at Price Funeral Home. Maryville. Visit the website for service details. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
Jon Henning
TARKIO, Mo. Jon Henning, 63, Tarkio, passed away May 4, 2021. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 7, 2021, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Vonna J. Hutchinson
JAMESPORT, Mo. Vonna Jean Hutchinson, 71, of Jamesport, passed away May 4, 2021. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Imogene Scott
ROCK PORT, Mo. Imogene (Nichols) Scott, 90, Rock Port, passed away May 4, 2021. Graveside Service and Interment: noon May 6, 2021, Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.