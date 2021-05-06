Late Notices

Mark A. Babbs

HIAWATHA, Kan. Mark Alan Babbs, 56, of Hiawatha, died May 1, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary information

Betty R. Baumli

MARYVILLE, Mo. Betty Rose Baumli, 85, Maryville, Missouri, died May 5, 2021. Services are pending at Price Funeral Home. Maryville. Visit the website for service details. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Jon Henning

TARKIO, Mo. Jon Henning, 63, Tarkio, passed away May 4, 2021. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 7, 2021, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Vonna J. Hutchinson

JAMESPORT, Mo. Vonna Jean Hutchinson, 71, of Jamesport, passed away May 4, 2021. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Imogene Scott

ROCK PORT, Mo. Imogene (Nichols) Scott, 90, Rock Port, passed away May 4, 2021. Graveside Service and Interment: noon May 6, 2021, Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. There is no visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

