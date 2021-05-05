Late Notices

Sherry F. Huey

LATHROP, Mo. Sherry F. Huey, age 63, of Lathrop, passed away Monday morning, May 3, 2021, at her home, in Lathrop.

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, in Lathrop.

Daniel L. Orr

BOONEVILLE, Mo. Daniel Lee Orr, 74, Booneville, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.

Mr. Orr was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.

Joshua Rich

DEARBORN, Mo. Joshua, Rich 41, of Dearborn, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.