Late Notices

Quintin Osteen

Quintin Osteen, 54, of St Joseph, passed away May 3, 2021. Mr. Osteen has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. May 10, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Peggy L. Raymond

Peggy L. Raymond, 81, St. Joseph, passed away May 2, 2021. Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.