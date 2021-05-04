Late Notices
Quintin Osteen
Quintin Osteen, 54, of St Joseph, passed away May 3, 2021. Mr. Osteen has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. May 10, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Peggy L. Raymond
Peggy L. Raymond, 81, St. Joseph, passed away May 2, 2021. Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
