Late Notices
Bridgett Blasi
Bridgett Blasi, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m.. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation: 10:30 a.m.. to 1 p.m.. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert W. Kleopfer
MORRILL, Kan. Robert Wayne Bob Kleopfer, 88, of rural Morrill, passed away peacefully April 30, 2021, at Maple Heights Nursing Home.
More information at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Gary D. Piper
CAMERON, Mo. Gary Daniel Piper, 48, of Cameron, passed away April 29, 2021.
Services are pending
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
More information at: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.