Late Notices, May 02, 2022 May 2, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Late NoticesReginald B. KoopFairfax, Mo. Reginald B. Reggie Koop, 61, Fairfax, passed away April 30, 2022, Fairfax.Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, First Baptist Church, Hamburg, Iowa.Open visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.Family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m.Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
