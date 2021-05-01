Late Notices
Patricia DeMoss
PLATTSBURG, Mo. Patricia Pat DeMoss, of Plattsburg, passed away, April 29, 2021. Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 3, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. May 4th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. Burial: Grayson Cemetery
Terry L. Glaub
DEKALB, Mo. Terry L. Glaub 73, of DeKalb, Mo, passed away April 29, 2021. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral Service 10 a.m., Wednesday also at our Chapel. Interment; Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, Mo.
Deborah L. Hockaday
Deborah Lynne Hockaday 57, of St. Joseph, passed away April 29, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Marion F. Keck
Marion F. Keck, 103, St. Joseph, passed away April 29, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
