Late Notices
Emma M. Jones
HIAWATHA, Kan. Emma Marie Greene Jones, 95, of Hiawatha, passed way March 7, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Roger L. Nelson
Roger L. Nelson, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away March 7, 2022. Mr. Nelson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.. Graveside Service and Inurnment: 2:30 p.m. March 15, 2022 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Chaplain Floyd Ferguson, officiating. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Ruth L. Rhodes
CAMERON, Mo. Ruth Louise (Hutton) Rhodes, 90, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away March 4, 2022. Services 2 p.m. March 11 at the First Baptist Church, Cameron. Visitation, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Jerry L. Stallsworth Sr.
Jerry Leo Stallsworth Sr., 80, St. Joseph, passed away March 8, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
