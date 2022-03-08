Late Notices
Delia M. Lamb
Delia May Lamb, 102, of St. Joseph, passed away March 6, 2022. Funeral 1 p.m. March 14 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Rebecca McCarty
Rebecca McCarty, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away March 7, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Stephen R. White
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Stephen Ray "Nub" White, 64, passed away March 5, 2022. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. March 12 at the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville with burial following at Amity Cemetery. Visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Stephen R. Wilson
HIAWATHA, Kan. Stephen R. Wilson, 77, of Hiawatha, died March 5, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
