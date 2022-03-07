Late Notices

Salvatore Cerniglia

Salvatore Cerniglia, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away March 4, 2022.

Services pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel.

Mary J. Lindsey

Mary Jo (Zaroor) Lindsey, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away March 4, 2022, at her residence.

Rosary and Memorial Mass at a later date.

Dorothy M. Weese

Dorothy M. Weese 83, of St. Joseph, passed away March 4, 2022.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Rupp Funeral Home.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Green Valley Baptist Church, reception to follow at the Church.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

