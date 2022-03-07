Late Notices
Salvatore Cerniglia
Salvatore Cerniglia, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away March 4, 2022.
Services pending, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel.
Mary J. Lindsey
Mary Jo (Zaroor) Lindsey, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away March 4, 2022, at her residence.
Rosary and Memorial Mass at a later date.
Dorothy M. Weese
Dorothy M. Weese 83, of St. Joseph, passed away March 4, 2022.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Rupp Funeral Home.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Green Valley Baptist Church, reception to follow at the Church.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
