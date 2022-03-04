Late Notices

Bryan K. Arnold

MARYVILLE, Mo. Bryan K. Arnold, 45, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on March 2, 2022. Celebration of Life March 6 at 4 p.m. at the Bridge Church in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Bridge. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Harold W. Beggs

Harold William Beggs, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away March 2, 2022. Mr. Beggs has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Jimmy Burgess

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Jimmy Burgess, 72, of Country Club, Missouri, passed away March 2, 2022. Visitation 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, memorial services 6 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Helen Eastbourn

DEKALB, Mo. Helen Eastbourn, 99, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away March 2, 2022. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 7, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Ed Granville

Ed Granny Granville, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 28, 2022. Arrangements pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Helen Kinzie

COFFEY, Mo. Helen Kinzie, 86, Coffey, Missouri, passed away March 1, 2022. Helen has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. There are no scheduled services. Inurnment will be at a later date in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Judy Knorr

Judy Knorr, 64, St. Joseph, passed away March 3, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

