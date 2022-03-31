Late Notices

Deborah S. Adams

TARKIO, Mo. - Deborah Sue Adams, 65, Tarkio, passed away March 28, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. April 2 Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Dolores E. Bartlett

Dolores Elaine Bartlett, 90, St. Joseph, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away March 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. April 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Randall D. Hayzlett

OREGON, Mo. Randall D. "Randy" Hayzlett, 69, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away March 30, 2022. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

