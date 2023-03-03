Late Notices, March 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Late NoticesMarrillie GoodLAWRENCE, Kan. Marrillie Cochran Good, Lawrence, Kansas, 98, passed away Feb. 25, 2023. www.warenmcelwain.comJames WallaceJames Wallace, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 28, 2023. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 3, 2023 Late Notices, March 2, 2023 Late Notices, March 1, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice on scene at Mason AvenueSavannah community mourns loss of athletic directorNew $4.9 million Peterbilt facility hosts ribbon-cuttingCrowds show out for Thrift World grand openingHiawatha man charged with felony sex and drug chargesNew Downtown business offers treats for humans and petsOne teen killed, another charged in Tuesday night shootingOne hospitalized after crash on Leonard RoadOne injured in Frederick and Woodbine accidentSt. Joseph employee-manager wage gap draws mixed reactions from local experts
