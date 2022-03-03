Late Notices
Enid M. Gann
Enid Mae Gann 93, of St. Joseph, passed away March 1, 2022. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with Funeral 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
William H. Hamilton
TARKIO, Mo. William Harry Hamilton, 80, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Feb. 27, 2022. All memorial services are pending. Cremation Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Robert Harris
Robert Harris, 84, St. Joseph, passed away March 2, 2022. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Renee L. Simpson
Renee L Simpson 52, St. Joseph, passed away March 1, 2022. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Orlis E. Smith
Orlis Eugene Smith, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away March 1, 2022; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Ethel G. White
AMITY, Mo. Ethel Gladys White, 82, passed away March 1, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. March 4 at the Amity Cemetery in Amity. Visitation 1 p.m., March 4, 2022, at the Amity Cemetery. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
