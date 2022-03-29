Late Notices
Edgar Chrisman
GALLATIN, Mo. Edgar Chrisman, 73, Gallatin, Missouri, passed on March 26, 2022. Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Frances E. Cooper
Frances Ellen Cooper, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away March 28, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Doris J. Gordon
SHENANDOAH, Iowa Doris J. Gordon, 88, passed away March 27, 2022. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Mo.
Daniel D. Johnson
MOUND CITY, Mo. Daniel D. Dan Johnson, 71, passed away March 27, 2022. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. A complete obituary will appear in next weeks edition.
Diane I. Johnson
TARKIO, Mo. Diane I. Johnson, 75, Tarkio, passed away March 27, 2022, Tarkio. 6 to 7 p.m. March 31, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Memorial Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m., April 30, 2022, Bloom Senior Center, 20 N. Vine Street, Glenwood, Iowa 51534. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio More information www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Virgie M. Lintner
CAMERON, Mo. Virgie Mae Lintner, 89, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away March 26, 2022. Graveside services 12:30 p.m. March 29 at Cameron Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cameron. www.polandthompson.com. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
LaVonna L. McLey
GALLATIN, Mo. LaVonna Lea McLey, 81 of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away March 25, 2022. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
Raymond Puckett
HAMILTON, Mo. Raymond Puckett, 84, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on March 26, 2022. Funeral: 3 p.m., April 2, at the Hamilton Baptist Church. Visitation: 1:30 to 3 p.m., April 2, at the church. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Martha E.Shireman
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Martha Eileen Shireman, 82, passed away March 27, 2022. Service 2 p.m. April 1, 2022 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Visitation one hour prior to memorial service. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.