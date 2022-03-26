Late Notices
Louise Graves
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Louise Graves, 99, passed away March 24, 2022. Graveside service: March 28, 2022, 2 p.m., Plainview Cemetery, Chula. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Amy Nussbeck
Amy Nussbeck, 39, St. Joseph, died march 21. Miss Nussbeck has been cremated under the direction of the Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. www.bullockffc.com
Janet Yocam
Janet Yocam, 84, St. Joseph, passed away March 24, 2022. Arrangements pending under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. www.meierhoffer.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
