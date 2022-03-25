Late Notices
James Bullock
James Bullock, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away March 24, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. March 28, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. Visitation: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery .
Memorials: St. Jude Childrens Hospital. More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.
Irene K. Culter
GALLATIN, Mo. Irene Kay Culter, 69, of Gallatin, passed away March 22, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
Jason C. Frede
ROCK PORT, Mo. Jason C. Frede, 41, Rock Port, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, High Creek Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri.
Family Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27 2022, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneral chapels.com
Bonnie Jacobs
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Bonnie Jacobs 88, of Leavenworth, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Leavenworth.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials: Friends of the Animal Shelter.
More informaiton at: www.ruppfuneral.com.
Daryl Swalley
JAMESPORT, Mo. Daryl Swalley, age 73 of Jamesport, passed away Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022, in Jamesport.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport.
Jennie G. Vertrees
PRINCETON, Mo. Jennie Glee (Barnett) Vertrees, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Princeton, on March 23, 2022.
Graveside Services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, in Coon Cemetery, rural Mercer County, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton. There is no scheduled family visitation (www.robersonfuneralhome.com) As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.