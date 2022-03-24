Late Notices
Charles H. Mitchell Jr.
Charles H. Mitchell Jr., 76, of St. Joseph, passed away March 22, 2022. Funeral 6 p.m. March 25, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating. Visitation 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Mitchell will be cremated following services. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Beverly Rivera
Beverly Rivera, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away March 22, 2022. Ms. Rivera has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. March 27, at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Graveside Service and Inurnment at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.