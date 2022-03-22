Late Notices
Gary Easter
Gary Easter 65, of St. Joseph, passed away March 20, 2022; Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Rupp Funeral Home. arrangements are Rupp Funeral Home.
Kenny A. Enloe
Kenny A. Enloe, 65, St. Joseph, passed away March 18, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ted R. Ensign
CAMERON, Mo. Ted Richard Ensign, 94, of Cameron, passed away March 19, 2022. Graveside services 2 p.m. March 26, at Cameron Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 915 N. Ashland Drive, Cameron, 3 to 5 p.m. after the grave side. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Gary D. Hall
Gary Duane Hall, 81, passed away March 15, 2022. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. April 9, at the First Baptist Church in Maysville with Celebration of Life immediately following. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
John A. Venneman
John A. Venneman, 86 of St. Joseph, passed away March 21, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
