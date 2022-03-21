Late Notices
Matthew Ashford
Matthew Ashford, 51, of St. Joseph, passed away March 18, 2022.
Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Sharon K. Franke
Sharon Kay Franke, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away March 19, 2022.
Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Funeral service 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Chapel.
Arrangements at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Jameson K. Sweeney
COSBY, Mo. Jameson Kenneth Sweeney, 3, Cosby, passed away unexpectedly March 17, 2022. He was the beloved son of Michael and Kandus (Clizer) Sweeney.
Arrangements pending, under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
