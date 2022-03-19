Late Notices
Bill Long
FAIRFAX, Mo. Bill Long, 61, Fairfax, Missouri, passed away, March 18, 2022. Visitation 9 a.m. March 21, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri, where family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Private family memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Debra K. Shuler
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Debra Kay Shuler, 65, Chillicothe, Missouri (formerly of Jamesport, Missouri) passed away March 17, 2022. Funeral Services 11 a.m. March 23 at the United Methodist Church, Jamesport, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Jamesport. Visitation 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
