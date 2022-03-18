Late Notices
Travis L. Cooper
Travis L. Cooper, 50, died March 15, 2022. Funeral Service March 26, noon. Services entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. www.Bullockffc.com.
Zoa Hurd
Zoa Hurd, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away March, 15, 2022. Funeral 1 p.m. March 21 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Shirley M. Patterson
AMAZONIA, Mo. Shirley Mae Patterson, 85, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away March 16, 2022. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
