Late Notices
Audrey D. Calcote
CAMERON, Mo. Audrey Delores Calcote, 80, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away March 14, 1922. Services are pending. Burial will be in Beaumont, California, March 23. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Rob D. Kunch
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Rob D. Kunch, 55, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away March 12, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. March 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Yankee Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Larry D. Shepherd
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Larry Dean Shepherd, 55, passed away March 12, 2022. Graveside Inurnment 11 a.m. March 18, at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. March 16 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Clayton Stitt
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Clayton Stitt, 81, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away March 10, 2022. Clayton has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Memorial Services will 11 a.m. March 19 at the Assembly of God Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
