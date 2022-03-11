Late Notices
Susan McLaughlin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Susan McLaughlin, 72, Kansas City, Missouri, passed on March 7, 2022. Funeral: 1 p.m., March 15, at the Hamilton Federated Church. Visitation: 6:30 to 8 p.m., March 14, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. www.bramfuneralservices.com
Calvin Tumlinson
CAMERON, Mo. Calvin Tumlinson, 70, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away March 9, 2022. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Monday Funeral services: 2 p.m.March 14 at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Charles Walters
Charles Walters 60, of St. Joseph, passed away March 8, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. March 12, at Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. March 11 at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
