Late Notices
Charles W. Brown
UNION STAR, Mo. Charles "Charlie" Wesley Brown, 73, of Union Star, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Christopher L. Hieb
Christopher Lee Hieb, 38, of St. Joseph, died March 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Shawn Kelley
Shawn Kelley, 46, of St. Joseph, passed away March 8, 2022. Visitation 6 to 7 p.m. Monday with memorial services and public livestream following March 14, 2022 7 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com
Deborah Kerns
Deborah Kerns, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away March 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Janice Lowe
HIAWATHA, Kan. Janice Lowe, 61, of Hiawatha, died March 7, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Rebecca McCarty
Rebecca McCarty, 62, of St Joseph, passed away March 7, 2022. A Memorial Service and Inurnment in Maryville at a later date. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Calvin Tumlinson
Calvin Tumlinson, 70, of St. Joseph passed away March 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Marvin Vaughn
Marvin Vaughn, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away March 9, 2022. Mr. Vaughn has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled services at this time. www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
