Late Notices

Charles W. Brown

UNION STAR, Mo. Charles "Charlie" Wesley Brown, 73, of Union Star, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Christopher L. Hieb

Christopher Lee Hieb, 38, of St. Joseph, died March 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Shawn Kelley

Shawn Kelley, 46, of St. Joseph, passed away March 8, 2022. Visitation 6 to 7 p.m. Monday with memorial services and public livestream following March 14, 2022 7 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. www.ruppfuneral.com

Deborah Kerns

Deborah Kerns, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away March 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Janice Lowe

HIAWATHA, Kan. Janice Lowe, 61, of Hiawatha, died March 7, 2022. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Rebecca McCarty

Rebecca McCarty, 62, of St Joseph, passed away March 7, 2022. A Memorial Service and Inurnment in Maryville at a later date. www.ruppfuneral.com.

Calvin Tumlinson

Calvin Tumlinson, 70, of St. Joseph passed away March 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Marvin Vaughn

Marvin Vaughn, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away March 9, 2022. Mr. Vaughn has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled services at this time. www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.