Rita M. Floyd

Rita Marie Floyd, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 25, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Darlene Lambert

CRAIG, Mo. Darlene Lambert, 71, Craig, Missouri, passed away Feb. 25, 2022. Funeral noon, March 2, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation: 11 a.m to noon Wednesday, prior to service. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

