Late Notices
Steven A. Armes
Steven Allan Armes, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Farewell Services: at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Doris N. Bryant
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Doris Nadine Bryant, 88, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
Service: Private family graveside services were held at Wells of Joy Cemetery.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Gladys L. Cobb
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Gladys Leona Cobb, 90, passed away March 23, 2020, in St. Joseph.
It was Gladys wishes to have a private funeral service and burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery, with immediate family only.
George E. DuFrain
MARYVILLE, Mo. George Edward DuFrain, 79, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home, near Maryville.
Services: pending, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Angela M. Penland
OSBORN, Mo. Angela May Penland, 57, of Osborn, passed away March 21, 2020.
A celebration of life to be determined at a later date.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.