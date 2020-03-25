Late Notices

Steven A. Armes

Steven Allan Armes, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Farewell Services: at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

For more information, please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

Doris N. Bryant

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Doris Nadine Bryant, 88, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.

Service: Private family graveside services were held at Wells of Joy Cemetery.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit:

www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com

Gladys L. Cobb

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Gladys Leona Cobb, 90, passed away March 23, 2020, in St. Joseph.

It was Gladys wishes to have a private funeral service and burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery, with immediate family only.

For more information, please visit:

www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

George E. DuFrain

MARYVILLE, Mo. George Edward DuFrain, 79, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home, near Maryville.

Services: pending, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Angela M. Penland

OSBORN, Mo. Angela May Penland, 57, of Osborn, passed away March 21, 2020.

A celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

For more information, please visit:

www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.