Late Notices

Phyllis Bowser

Phyllis Bowser, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

More information at: www.meierhoffer.com

Richard G. Butner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Richard G. Butner, 81, of Kansas City, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at a health and rehabilitation center in Kansas City.

Mr. Butner has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Densil D. Staton

HALE, Mo. Densil Dean Staton, 72, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.

Sandra L. Johnson

STANBERRY, Mo. Sandra Lee Johnson, 76, Stanberry, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Private Family Services: Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

No family visitation, due to COVID-19 virus.

More information: www.robersonfuneralhome.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.