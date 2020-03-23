Late Notices
Phyllis Bowser
Phyllis Bowser, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
More information at: www.meierhoffer.com
Richard G. Butner
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Richard G. Butner, 81, of Kansas City, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at a health and rehabilitation center in Kansas City.
Mr. Butner has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
Densil D. Staton
HALE, Mo. Densil Dean Staton, 72, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Hale.
Sandra L. Johnson
STANBERRY, Mo. Sandra Lee Johnson, 76, Stanberry, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Private Family Services: Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
No family visitation, due to COVID-19 virus.
More information: www.robersonfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.