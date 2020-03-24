Late Notices

Viktor Bejan

CAMERON, Mo. Viktor Bejan, 70, passed away March 19, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For more information, please visit:

www.polandthompson.com

Virginia M. Hoffman

CAMERON, Mo. Virginia Mae Hoffman, 79, Cameron, passed away March 22, 2020.

There will be a private family service, with a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements: Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For more information, please visit:

www.polandthompson.com

Andrew W. Wiles

ALBANY, Mo. Andrew Wesley Wiles, 41, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri, with a 10 person limit in the building at a time due to the COVID-19 virus. Memorial services: pending.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.