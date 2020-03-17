Late Notices

Harry A. Bill Goldberg

Plattsburg Mo. Harry A. Bill Goldberg, 81, of Plattsburg, died Saturday March 14, 2020, at a local healthcare center.

Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

Judy L. Hill

PLATTE CITY, Mo. Judy Lee Harmeyer Hill, 58, of Platte City, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Good Shephard Catholic Church, Smithville.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

John Snider

KANSAS CITY, Mo. John Snider, 88, Kansas City, passed away at his home on March 15, 2020.

Services: pending, Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

For more information, please visit: www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.