Late Notices
Harry A. Bill Goldberg
Plattsburg Mo. Harry A. Bill Goldberg, 81, of Plattsburg, died Saturday March 14, 2020, at a local healthcare center.
Arrangements: pending, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.
Judy L. Hill
PLATTE CITY, Mo. Judy Lee Harmeyer Hill, 58, of Platte City, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Good Shephard Catholic Church, Smithville.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
John Snider
KANSAS CITY, Mo. John Snider, 88, Kansas City, passed away at his home on March 15, 2020.
Services: pending, Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
