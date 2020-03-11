Late Notices

Patti A. Dykes

Patti A. Dykes, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Memorial Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Barbara J. Underwood

GALLATIN, Mo. Barbara J. Underwood, age 80, of Gallatin, passed away Saturday night, March 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. For more information, please visit:

www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.