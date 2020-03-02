Late Notices
Jeffrey D. Curran
FILLMORE, Mo. Jeffrey Dale Curran, 39, of Fillmore, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at his home, in Fillmore.
Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, Missouri.
Visitation and family receiving hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.
Burial will be at Bennett Lane Cemetery, near Savannah.
Margaret A. Moore
ROCK PORT, Mo. Margaret A. Moore, 94, Rock Port, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Services under the arrangement of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
For more information, www.minterfuneralchapels.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.