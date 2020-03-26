Late Notices

Patricia David

Patricia David, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Rupp Funeral Home.

Daniel K. Morgan

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Daniel Kenneth Morgan, 47, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, Wheeling Cemetery.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit:

www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com

Michael Niewald

Michael Mike Niewald, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gouelda L. Tuey

Gouelda Lee Tuey, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a local hospital.

Arrangements: pending, Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.

Susie Walton

GALLATIN, Mo. Susie Walton, age 79 of Gallatin, passed away Monday night, March 23, 2020.

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

For more information, please visit:

www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.