Late Notices
Patricia David
Patricia David, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Rupp Funeral Home.
Daniel K. Morgan
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Daniel Kenneth Morgan, 47, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, Wheeling Cemetery.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit:
Michael Niewald
Michael Mike Niewald, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gouelda L. Tuey
Gouelda Lee Tuey, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at a local hospital.
Arrangements: pending, Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.
Susie Walton
GALLATIN, Mo. Susie Walton, age 79 of Gallatin, passed away Monday night, March 23, 2020.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.
For more information, please visit:
www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.