Late Notices
Stephen A. Coleman
MARYVILLE, Mo. Mr. Stephen A. Coleman, 49, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home.
For more information, please visit:
Evelyn Miller
FARLEY, Mo. Evelyn Miller, 94, of Farley, died in North Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Services under the arrangement of Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, Missouri.
For more information, please visit:
Stanley Minnick
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Stanley John Minnick, 62, Pattonsburg, formerly of Kellerton, Iowa and Grant City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Pattonsburg City Hall and Fire Station, Pattonsburg.
For more information, please visit:
Daniel W. Rumsey
Daniel Wayne Rumsey, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away March 3, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Herschel Joe E.
Singer Jr.
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Herschel Joe Emery Singer Jr., 89, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit:
Frank E. Stathem
RAYMORE, Mo. Frank E. Stathem, 91, Raymore, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2020.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment: 1 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
For more information, please visit:
Fern E. Sutton
Fern Evelyn Sutton, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away March 4, 2020.
Graveside services: 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.