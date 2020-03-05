Late Notices

Stephen A. Coleman

MARYVILLE, Mo. Mr. Stephen A. Coleman, 49, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

For more information, please visit:

www.bramfuneralhome.com

Evelyn Miller

FARLEY, Mo. Evelyn Miller, 94, of Farley, died in North Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Services under the arrangement of Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, Missouri.

For more information, please visit:

www.rollinsfuneralhome.net

Stanley Minnick

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Stanley John Minnick, 62, Pattonsburg, formerly of Kellerton, Iowa and Grant City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Pattonsburg City Hall and Fire Station, Pattonsburg.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Daniel W. Rumsey

Daniel Wayne Rumsey, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away March 3, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Herschel Joe E.

Singer Jr.

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Herschel Joe Emery Singer Jr., 89, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit:

www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com

Frank E. Stathem

RAYMORE, Mo. Frank E. Stathem, 91, Raymore, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2020.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment: 1 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

For more information, please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

Fern E. Sutton

Fern Evelyn Sutton, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away March 4, 2020.

Graveside services: 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements: Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.