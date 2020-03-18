Late Notices

William R. Grace

CLEARMONT, Mo. William Richard Grace, 67, of Clearmont, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Grace has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

For more information, please visit:

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Jerry V. Kimbrough

CAMERON, Mo. Jerry Vincent Kimbrough, 83, Cameron, formerly of Hamilton, passed on March 17, 2020, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Services are pending for a future date.

For more information, please visit:

www.bramfuneralservices.com

Bonnie J. Rodrick

MARYVILLE, Mo. Bonnie Jean Rodrick, 81 of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville.

A private family service will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home.

For more information, please visit:

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com

Slavica Todorovski

Slavica Todorovski, 67, of St Joseph, passed away March 16, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Todorovski has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

No service arrangements are scheduled at this time.

For more information, please visit:

www.ruppfuneral.com

Sammi J. Weyer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Sammi Jo Weyer 27, of Kansas City, passed away March 16, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Rupp Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.