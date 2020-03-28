Late Notices

Barbara C. Hoyt

SAVANNAH, Mo. Barbara Carol (Anderson) Hoyt, 77, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Hoyt has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith, Savannah Chapel.

Per her wishes, there is no service or visitation scheduled.

Marjorie J. Packard

CAMERON, Mo. Marjorie Jean Packard, 90, of Cameron, passed away March 25, 2020.

Private Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Packard Cemetery, Cameron.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Laura J. Richardson

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Laura Jane Richardson passed away March 24, 2020.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Shelly R. Wedlock

CAMERON, Mo. Shelly Ranae Wedlock, 57, of Cameron, passed away March 26, 2020.

Services are pending.

Arrangements: under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

