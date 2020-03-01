Late Notices

James F. Foster

ALBANY, Mo. James F. Foster, 69, Albany, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mary E. Frost

KEARNEY, Mo. Mary E. Frost, 89, of Kearney, formally of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at a Kansas city Healthcare Center.

Arrangements pending at Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg, Missouri.

M. Darlene Polsgrove

OREGON, Mo. M. Darlene Polsgrove, 96, of Oregon, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at an Oregon healthcare facility.

Services are pending at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

Stephanie L. Veale

Stephanie Lynn Veale, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, at her home.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the chapel.

Private graveside services will be at a later date.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.