Late Notices

Autumn Cockriel,

Autumn Cockriel, 39, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Harold L. Frame

BETHANY, Mo. Harold L. Frame, 71, Bethany, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at a Bethany, nursing home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Arrangements: Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Dorothy M. Heringer

Dorothy M. Heringer, 80, St. Joseph, died Feb. 29, 2020.

Services: 10 a.m Saturday, March 7, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Verlin D. Mann

DEARBORN, Mo. Verlin D. Mann, 78, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Dearborn.

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home.

Arrangements: Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home, Dearborn.

Dorothy J. Morin

Ashland, Mo. Dorothy J. Morin, 85, of Ashland, and formerly of Graham and Brookfield, Missouri, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Services: pending, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Leland Musick

BETHANY, Mo. Leland Musick, 84, Bethany, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home in Bethany.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Arrangements: Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com