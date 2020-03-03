Late Notices
Autumn Cockriel,
Autumn Cockriel, 39, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Arrangements: pending, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Harold L. Frame
BETHANY, Mo. Harold L. Frame, 71, Bethany, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at a Bethany, nursing home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Arrangements: Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Dorothy M. Heringer
Dorothy M. Heringer, 80, St. Joseph, died Feb. 29, 2020.
Services: 10 a.m Saturday, March 7, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Verlin D. Mann
DEARBORN, Mo. Verlin D. Mann, 78, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Dearborn.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home, Dearborn.
Dorothy J. Morin
Ashland, Mo. Dorothy J. Morin, 85, of Ashland, and formerly of Graham and Brookfield, Missouri, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Services: pending, Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Leland Musick
BETHANY, Mo. Leland Musick, 84, Bethany, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home in Bethany.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Arrangements: Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.