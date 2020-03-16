Late Notices

Jerry L. Blake

Jerry L Blake 75, of St. Joseph, passed away March 15, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Phyllis L. Clark

TARKIO, Mo. Phyllis L. Clark, 95, Tarkio, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio.

Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

More information: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Michael Mikee F.

McQuinn

TURNEY, Mo. Michael McQuinn, 66 , of Turney, passed away March 13, 2020.

Services are pending.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.