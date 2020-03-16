Late Notices
Jerry L. Blake
Jerry L Blake 75, of St. Joseph, passed away March 15, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Phyllis L. Clark
TARKIO, Mo. Phyllis L. Clark, 95, Tarkio, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio.
Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
More information: www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Michael Mikee F.
McQuinn
TURNEY, Mo. Michael McQuinn, 66 , of Turney, passed away March 13, 2020.
Services are pending.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.