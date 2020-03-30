Late Notices
Franklin Brumback
Franklin Brumback, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Arrangements are pending under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Linda Ellis
Linda Ellis, 78, of Saint Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Charles Kerby
HELENA, Mo. Charles Kerby, 78, of Helena, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Hubert S. Marshall
Hubert S. Marshall, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.