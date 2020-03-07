Late Notices

Martha L. Marta

Brown

Martha L. Marta Brown, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Goy LG Degase

MARYVILLE, Mo. Goy LG Degase, 83, Maryville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donald L. Funderburg

SAVANNAH, Mo. Donald Don L. Funderburg, 81, Savannah, passed away Thursday March 5, 2020, at his home in Savannah.

Funeral services: 10 am, Wednesday, 11, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Ellen Gallus

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Ellen Gallus , 88, passed away March 6, 2020.

Rosary will be 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Catholic Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St Aloysius Catholic Church of Maysville.

For more information, please visit:

www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Edward Keck

Edward Keck, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Services: pending, at Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Robert M. McCall

KILLEEN, Texas Robert Max McCall, 88, of Killeen, passed away March 4, 2020, in Killeen.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, at the chapel, where friends may call any time after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

For more information, please visit:

www.roberson-polleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.