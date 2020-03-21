Late Notices

Rosalea Magee

BETHANY, Mo. Rosalea Mae Magee, 75, Bethany, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Graveside services and burial: 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no scheduled family visitation.

For more information, please visit:

www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.