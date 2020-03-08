Late Notices

Karen S. Byers

CAMERON, Mo. Karen Sue Byers, 74, Cameron, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at a Health Care Center, in Cameron.

Services are pending at the Poland-Thompson Funeral in Cameron.

Russell G. Coldiron

BRAYMER, Mo. Russell Gene Coldiron, 72, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Dorothy Ditmars

LATHROP, Mo. Dorothy Ditmars, 89 of Lathrop, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are pending at Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg, Missouri.

Marilyn J.Graves

ROCK PORT, Mo. Marilyn J.Graves, 89, Rock Port, died at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, On March 6.

All arrangments are pending at Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri.

Marjorie Petersen

OREGON, Mo. Marjorie Petersen, 89, passed away March 7, 2020, at an Oregon care center.

Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, in Oregon.

Online condolences may be left at: www.chamberlainfuneral.com

James R. Richards

ALBANY, Mo. James Robert Richards Jr., 100, of Albany, passed away March 7, 2020, at Worth County Convalescent Center in Grant City, Missouri.

Graveside Service and Burial with Military Rites: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

Friends may call any time after 9 a.m. Thursday, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com

Helen E. Theriault

Helen E. Theriault, 97, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 6, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends prior to the service from Noon to 1 p.m.

Interment will follow the service at Ashland Cemetery.

Juanita F. Walker

GENTRY, Mo. Juanita F. Walker, 86, of Gentry,, passed away March 5, 2020, at her home.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri, with burial in the High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri.

The family will receive friends on hour prior to the service on Saturday at the chapel, where friends may call any time after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.