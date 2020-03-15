Late Notices

Stephen W. Gaudreau

Stephen W. Gaudreau, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Patricia A.Hall

KING CITY, Mo. Patricia Ann (Bryant) Hall, 78, of King City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13,2020.

Funeral services:2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the First Christian Church, King City.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Albert Helfery

Albert Helfery, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away March 13, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Sharon K. Jones

GALLATIN, Mo. Sharon Kay (Manville) Jones, age 77, of Gallatin, passed away Friday evening, March 13, 2020.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, in Gallatin.

More information available at: www.stithfamilyfunerals.com

Shirley McMillen

MARYVILLE, Mo. Shirley McMillen, 89, of Maryville, passed away early on March 14, 2020, with her family by her side.

A Private family service will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home.

No visitation will be held.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Michael McQueen

TURNEY, Mo. Michael McQueen, 66 , of Turney, passed away March 13, 2020.

Services are pending.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Vincent A. Schieber

MARYVILLE, Mo. Vincent A. Schieber, 62, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home in Maryville.

Services are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.