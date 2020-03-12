Late Notices

Laurie R. Duchardt

TRIMBLE, Mo. Laurie Ryland (Gregg) Duchardt, 60, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, Rosary: 3 p.m. service, Park Lawn Funeral Home, Liberty, Missouri.

For more information, please visit: www.lindley funeralhomes.com

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

A. Ray Grienke

A. Ray Grienke, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21st, First Christian Church.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, First Christian Church.

For more information visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

Margarete Hawks

Cameron, Mo. Margarete Hawks, 89, Cameron, passed away March 10, 2020.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Cameron United Methodist Church.

Visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral, Cameron.

Danny Hughes

Danny Hughes 46, St. Joseph, passed away March 9, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Wayne A. Reynolds, Sr.

AMAZONIA, Mo. Wayne A. Reynolds, Sr., 91, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

For more information please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

Carol Sue Pulliam

SAVANNAH, Mo. Carol Sue Pulliam, 77, Savannah, formerly of Trenton, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

Care provided by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Mary D. Ross

Mary Diane Ross, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

For more information please visit:

www.meierhoffer.com

Francis Stuempel

Kansas City, Kan. Francis Gottlieb Stuempel, 85, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kansas City, Kansas.

For more information, please visit www.lindley funeralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.